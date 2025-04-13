Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former Premier League defender Danny Gabbidon thinks it is essential Liverpool keep picking up points as he fears for the Reds when they meet Arsenal before the end of the season.

Liverpool are closing in on the Premier League title after a 2-1 victory over West Ham United at Anfield, but it was anything but plain sailing for the table toppers.

A stuttering Liverpool took the lead in the 18th minute through Luis Diaz, but could not quickly add to that advantage.

It seemed they might pay for not doing so when an own goal from Andrew Robertson with four minutes left levelled the scores.

Liverpool rallied though and a Virgil van Dijk header from a corner in the final minute of the game secured all three points for the Reds, who are now 13 points clear of second placed Arsenal.

Arne Slot’s side are due to play host to Arsenal at Anfield in May, but they may well have wrapped up the title by then as they require just six points points from their remaining six games.

Gabbidon is hoping they can pick them up quickly as he fears for Liverpool’s defence when they meet the Gunners, give their level of performance at the moment.

Result Competition Arsenal 1-1 Brentford Premier League Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid Champions League Everton 1-1 Arsenal Premier League Arsenal’s last three results

“Get the points now because Arsenal will slice through Liverpool the way that defensive set-up looks right now”, the former centre-back wrote on X.

“West Ham took too long to decide to play.”

Arsenal have drawn two of their last three Premier League games and are struggling to put any meaningful pressure on Liverpool.

The Gunners’ focus increasingly seems to be the Champions League, where they boast a 3-0 lead over Real Madrid after the first leg of their quarter-final tie.