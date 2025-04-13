Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has hailed Peterborough United for making Birmingham City look ‘mediocre’ in the Vertu Trophy final, as Posh ran out 2-0 winners.

With Birmingham all conquering in League One, they started the final at Wembley as firm favourites to scoop up the piece of silverware on offer.

Peterborough though came armed with a plan and firmly got the better of Birmingham, defending well and then making their own opportunities count.

Harley Mills, a former Aston Villa academy star, opened the scoring from a free-kick in front of over 70,000 at Wembley with just 15 minutes on the clock.

Birmingham then suffered a hammer blow just before half time when a superb strike from Posh’s Hector Kyprianou made it 2-0.

Blues huffed and puffed in the second half, but were unable to lay a glove on Peterborough and it is Darren Ferguson’s side who retained the trophy they won last term as well.

For Clarke, Peterborough thoroughly deserved the win, but he noted how Birmingham’s players reacted badly to the loss at the end of the game.

Statistic Birmingham City Peterborough United Possession 75% 25% Shots 12 7 Shots on target 3 4 Corners 9 4 Key Vertu Trophy final statistics

He stressed that Peterborough played so well that they made a dominant Birmingham team this season look mediocre.

“Birmingham have not taken defeat well. They are so frustrated with themselves. It’s all calmed down now thankfully and Peterborough United can go and enjoy the celebrations that they have earned”, Clarke said on talkSPORT (13th April, 17:06).

“You’ve got to put this into context.

“Birmingham City have 95 points, they are going to be the side with the most amount of points in EFL history this season, I’m pretty sure of that, and they’ve made them look mediocre.

“Fantastic.”

Birmingham will have Championship football to look forward to next season after sealing the League One title, but failing to perform in a Wembley showpiece will be a blow to boss Chris Davies.

Blues are next back in League One action on Friday when they host strugglers Crawley Town.