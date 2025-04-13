Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Adrian Clarke has told Birmingham City they need to be good losers after the way they reacted at the final whistle to the Vertu Trophy loss against Peterborough United.

The Posh, who were beaten 2-1 by Birmingham at London Road in League One just last week, got the better of Blues at Wembley and lifted the trophy with a 2-0 win.

Birmingham were left frustrated throughout the game and it boiled over after the final whistle when Peterborough started to celebrate and there were pushes from some Blues stars as they squared up to Posh players.

Former EFL winger Clarke believes that with the way they behaved at the end of the game, Birmingham’s players let themselves down.

He stressed that Blues must be good losers as well as good winners and admits the scenes at the end were ‘ugly’.

“I think Birmingham’s players let themselves down with their behaviour; it was unnecessary”, Clarke said on talkSPORT (13th April, 17:14).

“You’ve got to be good losers as well and I don’t think they particularly were here today.

Statistic Birmingham City Peterborough United Possession 75% 25% Shots 12 7 Shots on target 3 4 Corners 9 4 Key Vertu Trophy final statistics

“It was quite an ugly scene at the end of the game.”

Birmingham have claimed the League One title and will go up to the Championship next season as champions.

Clarke admits that losing in the Vertu Trophy final is a big blow, but thinks in the context of the season it has still been a year to remember for Blues.

“It’s a crushing disappointment, of course it is, but they’ve won the title.

“It’s still been a season to remember for them.”

Birmingham have six more games left to play in League One this term as they wrap up a successful season.

Blues are due to play two home matches, against Crawley Town and Mansfield, while they will be on the road at Burton Albion, Stevenage, Blackpool and Cambridge United.