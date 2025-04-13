Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Fixture: Birmingham City vs Peterborough United

Competition: Vertu Trophy Final

Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

Birmingham City will face Peterborough United in less than a seven-day span after their midweek triumph over the Posh, which confirmed their promotion to the Championship. Sitting on 95 points, Chris Davies’ League One juggernauts are now focused on winning the Vertu Trophy final this afternoon.

Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough will try to shrug off their recent defeat, as they will go to Wembley on Sunday in the Vertu Trophy final as the defending champions. The Blues, on the other hand, will be on the hunt for their second piece of silverware of the season to complete a domestic double, a feat achieved by current Peterborough United’s director of football Barry Fry with Birmingham City during the 1994/95 season.

During that season Fry clinched the League One title and defeated Carlisle United in the EFL Trophy final. Davies now has the opportunity to achieve the same feat, but the obstacle in front of him will be Ferguson, who has won the Vertu Trophy three times as a player and manager both. Last year, Peterborough managed to win the tournament by defeating Wycombe Wanderers in a thrilling encounter which ended with an injury-time goal from Harrison Burrows.

Davies has had the best of Ferguson in their two encounters this season and he will be focused on winning the tactical battle one more time this season. The Posh have struggled this season in the league and they are going to Wembley on the back of two straight defeats and it will be a task for Ferguson to lift them up to face the top team in their division.

Birmingham are going through brilliant form, but the challenge for Davies will be not to let his men get complacent, as history has often shown that form goes out of the window in cup finals.

Recent Form (league)

Birmingham City: WWWWD

Peterborough United: LLWLW

Confirmed Birmingham City vs Peterborough United Lineups

Birmingham City Peterborough United Allsop Steer Laird Collins Klarer Wallin Davies Fernandez Cochrane Mills Iwata Dornelly Paik Kyprianou Dowell Poku Willumsson Mothersille Anderson Odoh Stansfield Jones Confirmed Lineups

Substitutes

Birmingham City: Peacock-Farrell, Hanley, Gardner-Hickman, Leonard, Harris, May, Jutkiewicz

Peterborough United: Bilokapic, De Havilland, Conn-Clarke, Lindgren, Hayes, Susoho, Katongo

Key Men

Birmingham City

There is no doubt that Jay Stansfield is Birmingham City’s biggest threat, which he has proven time and time again this season. The former Fulham boy has netted 23 times for the Blues this season and he will be eager to make his mark at Wembley on Sunday.

Birmingham City’s winter addition Kieran Dowell from Rangers on loan has been a brilliant signing for them. The 27-year-old has managed to seamlessly integrate himself into Davies’ starting line-up and has been excellent in the recent games with three goals and two assists in the last six league games. The Blues will be looking to Dowell to provide inspiration in the midfield with his creativity and help their forward department with his attacking flair.

Peterborough United

Kwame Poku has been one of the standout players for the Posh this season. Despite missing a majority part of the season the winger has netted 12 times while registering eleven assists in 27 games in all competitions for them. Poku even netted a goal in their midweek fixture against Birmingham City and there is no doubt that the Posh will be heavily reliant on his talent at Wembley.

Sam Hughes will miss this game due to being cup-tied, and the responsibility for holding the defence tight against Birmingham’s deadly forward line will be dependent on Oscar Wallin. The 23-year-old centre-back has been a regular in Peterborough’s defence and Ferguson has shown great faith in his talent. The centre-back will once again need to step up to help his team on Sunday.

Result Competition Peterborough United 1-2 Birmingham City League One Birmingham City 3-2 Peterborough United League One Peterborough United 3-2 Birmingham City Friendly Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Ferguson and Davies have shown their faith in the 4-2-3-1 system this season and it is unlikely that either of them will try something new in the final. Both teams have been brilliant in their forward play this season, but the defence has been an issue for Peterborough this season. The Posh will miss Hughes and Tayo Edun going into this game, as both players are cup-tied. Due to the state of the Posh defence, Birmingham will be favourites when they take the field at Wembley.

However, Ferguson is known to be a shrewd operator and it is his experience at Wembley, which his counterpart in the Birmingham dugout lacks, that could be a difference maker in this game. It will be a test for Davies as well because it will be his very first visit to Wembley being a manager and all eyes will be on him to see how he copes with the pressure of the game.

Birmingham CIty have been known for their quick start to games, which Peterborough will try to throttle. Ferguson’s side will be keen on winning the duels in midfield and get it under their control to disrupt the service for Birmingham’s forward line.

Davies will be aware of the threat Poku possesses as he has seen in the midweek game and he will drill his defence in a way to keep the young winger under their control.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Birmingham City 2-1 Peterborough United

Where To Watch?

Birmingham City vs Peterborough United in the Vertu Trophy final is being broadcast live by Sky Sports Football.