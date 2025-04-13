Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic could be able to land Stoke City winger Million Manhoef this coming summer, as the Potters may be willing to sell for the right price, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Brendan Rodgers let Kyogo Furuhashi leave in the winter transfer window and a replacement was not signed, but Celtic are expected to want to bolster their attacking department in the summer.

While they have Nicolas Kuhn shining as a winger, Celtic may need to replace him if big bids coming in, with the German having shone this term and attracted sides such as Newcastle United.

And if Kuhn does not go, Celtic would still be keen on bringing in extra depth and competition for the ex-Rapid Vienna man.

Stoke’s Dutch winger Manhoef is firmly on the Bhoys’ radar as a possible option.

It is suggested that Stoke could well decide to cash in on Manhoef if the price is right, something which opens up the possibility of Celtic doing a deal to take him to Glasgow.

Stoke landed the 23-year-old winger from Dutch side Vitesse in the 2024 winter transfer window.

Opponents Competition Plymouth Argyle Championship Middlesbrough (two) EFL Cup Norwich City Championship Blackburn Rovers Championship QPR Championship Teams Million Manhoef has scored against this season

Despite Stoke’s struggles in the Championship this season, Manhoef has not seen his reputation suffer and could bring in a substantial fee for the Potters.

Manhoef has scored four goals and provided four assists for Stoke in the Championship this season.

He has been capped by the Netherlands through to Under-21 level and a move to Celtic, giving him the chance to play in the Champions League and push his international ambitions, may well appeal to Manhoef.