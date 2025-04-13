Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton manager David Moyes has been ‘hands on’ with planning the club’s transfer strategy for the summer transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Moyes was brought back as Everton boss earlier this year and had an instant impact, pushing the Toffees away from any relegation danger in the Premier League.

With new owners in through the door in the shape of The Friedkin Group, Moyes is expected to have money to spend in the summer to shape the squad to his liking.

Looking at and assessing targets is already well under way and Moyes recently sent trusted ally Charlie Adam to check up on Sunderland’s Chris Rigg.

And Moyes is ‘hands on’ with recruitment as he bids to make sure he gets the players he wants.

The Toffees boss had to work under Tim Steidten as a director of football in his last job at West Ham United.

Current Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell is departing the club in the summer when his contract runs out

Player Player Ashley Young Asmir Begovic Seamus Coleman Michael Keane Idrissa Gueye Abdoulaye Doucoure Dominic Calvert-Lewin Joao Virginia Jack Harrison Jesper Lindstrom Orel Mangala Everton stars with contracts expiring in the summer

The club are moving towards a ‘sporting leadership team’ to support Moyes, who is adding the players he wants to the squad and offloading those he is ready to let go.

With next season seeing Everton move into a new stadium, the club are keen to back Moyes and make a splash.

Everton have risen up to 13th spot in the Premier League table and are seven points off the top half; they have six more games left to attempt to close that gap.

Under Moyes, the Toffees grabbed a 1-0 win away at third placed Nottingham Forest on Saturday.