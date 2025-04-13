Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Fixture: Liverpool vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham boss Graham Potter has settled on his lineup to go up against Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield this afternoon.

Potter is looking to create an impression and put together a feel-good factor which West Ham can take into the summer and beating Liverpool, who are set to win the league, in their own backyard would fit the bill perfectly.

Even more so when taking into account that Liverpool have put ten goals past West Ham in the last two meetings between the two clubs.

Potter remains without Michail Antonio and Crysencio Summerville for today’s game.

Hammers midfielder James Ward-Prowse has insisted before the game that he knows his side can cause Liverpool problems at Anfield, amid calls for Potter to be given time to make an impact in the job.

In goal for the Anfield game, West Ham boss Potter picks Alphonse Areola, with Lukasz Fabianski on the bench.

At the back in his West Ham lineup, he goes with a five of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman and Oli Scarles.

Midfield will be a crucial battle throughout the 90 minutes on Merseyside and in the engine room West Ham have James Ward-Prowse, Carlos Soler and Lucas Paqueta, while Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus carry the goal threat at Anfield.

Potter has options on the bench to change his West Ham lineup if needed and could turn to attackers Evan Ferguson or Niclas Fullkrug.

West Ham Lineup vs Liverpool

Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Mavropanos, Todibo, Scarles, Ward-Prowse, Soler, Paqueta, Bowen, Kudus

Substitutes: Fabianski, Coufal, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Soucek, Emerson, Ferguson