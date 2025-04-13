Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Fixture: Aberdeen vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Barry Ferguson has picked his Rangers lineup to lock horns with Aberdeen at Pittodrie in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

While the Europa League remans Rangers’ priority ahead of the second leg of their quarter-final tie with Athletic Bilbao on Thursday, Ferguson will know the importance of heading into it in the right manner.

There is also another motivation for Rangers as if they lose at Aberdeen today then it will mean Celtic will be confirmed as champions.

Rangers, in second spot, need to collect four points from their final six league games to be sure of finishing as runners-up.

The Gers have been told they must show fight at Aberdeen on their way to looking to grab a victory, while assistant Billy Dodds is expecting a ‘tasty’ fixture at Pittodrie.

Rangers lost 2-1 on their last visit to Pittodrie and have lost two of their last three trips to face Aberdeen, drawing the other, pointing towards the size of challenge that the Dons may pose.

Aberdeen head into the game having won three of their last four outings, drawing the other, with form now improving for Jimmy Thelin’s men.

Liam Kelly is between the sticks in the Rangers lineup this afternoon, while Ferguson goes with a defence of Clinton Nsiala, Robin Propper and Rafael Fernandes.

Midfield sees the Gers go with Connor Barron and Nedim Bajrami, while Ross McCausland, Oscar Cortes and Findlay Curtis are also selected. Danilo and Hamza Igamane lead the attacking lineup.

Ferguson can chop and change his Rangers lineup if needed by using his substitutes and his options include Ianis Hagi and Cyriel Dessers.

Rangers Lineup vs Aberdeen

Kelly, Nsiala, Propper, Fernandes, McCausland, Barron, Bajrami, Cortes, Curtis, Danilo, Igamane

Substitutes: Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Dessers, Diomande, Jefte, Hagi, Hutton, McCallion