Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Fixture: Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Ange Postecoglou has selected his Tottenham lineup to lock horns with Wolves at Molineux in the Premier League this afternoon, as he looks for three points to push his side up to the 40 point mark.

There is no doubt that Tottenham’s priority is the Europa League, where the first leg of their quarter-final tie against Eintracht Frankfurt finished in a 1-1 draw in north London.

Criticism was aimed at Tottenham in the aftermath of that game with suggestions they are not playing to the strengths of striker Dominic Solanke

Postecoglou has been clear playing Wolves at Molineux will be challenging for Tottenham, but also believes that the game needs to make sure his players are ready for the second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

Wolves head into the clash on a good run of form, having won their last three Premier League games on the spin to banish any worries of relegation and virtually book their top flight spot for next term.

Tottenham played out a 2-2 draw with Wolves in the earlier fixture between the two teams, while Wolves have won three of the last four encounters.

A Tottenham win today would push them on to 40 points in the Premier League and, potentially, as high as 13th.

In goal in Postecoglou’s Tottenham lineup this afternoon is Guglielmo Vicario, while the defence in front of the goalkeeper is Archie Gray, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies and Djed Spence.

Further up the pitch, Tottenham play Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, while James Maddison, Mathys Tel, Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson will pose a goal threat.

Postecoglou may want to make changes to his Tottenham lineup at Molineux during the course of the 90 minutes and his options off the bench include Richarlison and Pedro Porro.

Tottenham Lineup vs Wolves

Vicario, Gray, Romero, Davies, Spence, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Tel, Solanke, Johnson

Substitutes: Kinsky, Van den Ven, Porro, Udogie, Bentancur, Bergvall, Kulusevski, Moore, Richarlison