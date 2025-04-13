David Rogers/Getty Images

Former Turkey star Sergen Yalcin has admitted he has heard the talk that Aston Villa want Eyupspor goalkeeper Berke Ozer and feels if the chance to go to one of Europe’s top leagues comes he should take it.

Shot-stopper Ozer, who has been excellent for Eyupspor this season, is on the radar of several European outfits and will be watched on Monday night by Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Eyupspor are enjoying a superb season and sit in fifth spot in the Turkish Super Lig, and Ozer also counts champions and league leaders Galatasaray amongst his suitors.

The club have set a price for Ozer amid much interest and ex-Turkey star Yalcin admits he has heard talk Aston Villa want the goalkeeper.

Yalcin thinks Ozer is lucky to play in a position which is highly valued and he believes that if the chance to play in one of the top five leagues in Europe comes the goalkeeper’s way, he should take it without thinking twice, even with Galatasaray keen.

“They say Aston Villa and a few European clubs want Berke”, Yalcin was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet GS Gazete.

“If there is such a thing, I think he should go directly to Europe without thinking.

Competition Games Goals conceded Clean Sheets Turkish Super Lig 28 30 10 Turkish Cup 1 – 1 Berke Ozer so far this season

“In football, those who score and those who catch are very important. A goalkeeper is also valued.

“Galatasaray also wanted him last time.

“If it were me, I would try my luck in the five big leagues of Europe instead of playing for another club in Turkey.”

Yalcin stressed that Ozer is young enough to mean that even if he goes abroad he can still come back to Turkey at some point before his career ends.

“A 24-year-old goalkeeper can play until the age of 37, 38.

“He can also come to Turkey towards the end of his career.”

Aston Villa are keen on backup to current number 1 Emiliano Martinez, with Robin Olsen’s contract set to expire in the summer and the veteran shot-stopper expected to depart.

Ozer though looks sure to have a number of options on the table in the summer and where the former Fenerbahce man will continue his career remains unclear.