Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Birmingham City centre-back Christoph Klarer has revealed that he experienced goosebumps while walking out of the tunnel at Wembley on Sunday as Blues fans were singing the club’s anthem.

Chris Davies’ men have been excellent this season and secured the League One title on Saturday after Wrexham were only able to secure a point against Wigan Athletic.

However, Birmingham City endured a disappointing result on Sunday at Wembley, as Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough United defeated them 2-0 in the Vertu Trophy final.

Klarer, who led Blues against Ferguson’s men in the final, highlighted that it was very special to see so many fans cheering for the team, however, he expressed his disappointment that even after their incredible support Birmingham City lost the final.

When asked about the support they received from the Birmingham City fans, Klarer told Birmingham City’s official channel (1:18): “It was incredible seeing them walking out.

“The amount of people that travelled down from Birmingham and yes that is why it makes even more painful to see that many people go home disappointed.”

The 24-year-old revealed that he had goosebumps when he first stepped-on the field on Sunday and saw so many Birmingham City supporters cheering for the team at Wembley.

Club Years Southampton 2020 St Polten (loan) 2020 Fortuna Dusseldorf 2020-2023 Darmstadt 2023-2024 Birmingham City 2024- Christoph Klarer’s career history

Klarer appreciated the fans for supporting the players even though the result was not what Blues were expecting.

When asked about how he felt captaining Blues in a final at Wembley, Klarer added: “It was an incredible moment for me, I had goosebumps when I was walking out and they were singing our anthem.

“So, yes incredible, for them even to support us in defeat and yes that is what makes it really special to play for this club.”

Davies’ men are set to welcome Crawley Town to St Andrew’s on Good Friday, who Blues defeated 1-0 earlier this season in December.

With the League One title already secured, Birmingham City will have an eye on the highest point tally record of 103 points in a campaign set by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 2013/14 season.

The Blues are on 95 points and need just nine points in their remaining six League One matches to break the record and make their campaign more historic.