Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan talent Jamie Donley has acknowledged the contributions of skipper Omar Beckles, who he insists has helped him a lot, even when he has not been playing.

Orient’s chances of finishing in the League One playoffs got a further boost as they managed to register their second win a row by beating Crawley Town 3-1 away from home at the weekend.

Donley, who added to his goal tally for the season with a 92nd minute strike, was joined on the pitch by skipper Beckles, who was only playing his second match since the end of January.

Praising Beckles for his contributions towards the team and recognising his role in helping his own development as a player, the Tottenham academy graduate told Leyton Orient’s media (2:18): “He [Beckles] is an outstanding player and a very good leader.

“As a young player myself, he has even helped me a lot.

“Even when he is not around playing, he is helping around the training ground and on match days.

“I think he was excellent today. I know he got a bit tired towards the end, but that will do him a world of good.

“It is very good to have him back.”

Competition Goals/Assists League One 7/7 Vertu Trophy – FA Cup 0/1 EFL Cup – Jamie Donley this season

Things as they stand see Leyton Orient just three points adrift of a League One playoff spot with four games to play.

Tottenham will be watching closely to see how Donley gets on in the remaining games but they are likely to be delighted with how he has fared so far this season.

If Leyton Orient do not get up to the Championship then Spurs may well look for a club in the second tier for Donley to go on loan to next season.