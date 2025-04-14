Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt star Can Uzun is of the view that Hugo Ekitike is high on confidence and added that he is hoping that the striker can maintain his form ahead of the Europa League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham went up against Eintracht Frankfurt last Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final and secured a 1-1 draw in which the visitors took a lead in the sixth minute with the help of Ekitike’s goal, which was countered by Pedro Porro in the 26th minute.

The 22-year-old has been an attacking threat for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, scoring 21 goals in all competitions and on Sunday he scored and assisted a goal in their 3-0 win over Heidenheim.

Uzun pointed out that Ekitike is doing really well this season and he is hoping that he can carry forward his form in the upcoming game against Tottenham.

Ange Postecoglou will have to come up with tactics to keep Ekitike, who Uzun believes is running high on confidence this season, quiet throughout the game.

The Eintracht Frankfurt star also expects a great atmosphere at Deutsche Bank Park when the German outfit take the field against Spurs and stressed that they will do everything possible to beat Tottenham and qualify.

“He is doing really well”, Uzun told Eintracht Frankfurt’s official site.

Competition Games Goals Bundesliga 28 14 Europa League 11 4 German Cup 3 3 Hugo Ekitike’s season so far

“He is high on confidence and had a really good game.

“Hopefully he’ll keep it up.

“I am confident it will be a great atmosphere here [Deutsche Bank Park] on Thursday.”

Tottenham boss Postecoglou is under pressure as the north London outfit are 15th in the Premier League table.

Spurs will be keen on progressing to the next round, as the Europa League is the only hope for them to clinch silverware this season.