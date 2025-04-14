Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Former Premier League striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has teased Liverpool fans that an announcement they will like is coming on Good Friday.

The Reds recently received a massive boost when Mohamed Salah put pen to paper to a new two-year contract to remain at Anfield.

It is widely believed that Trent Alexander-Arnold has snubbed efforts by Liverpool to get him to extend his contract and will move to Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Centre-back Virgil van Dijk is also out of contract in the summer and there have been loud calls for the club to make sure he goes nowhere.

And Fjortoft has teased Liverpool fans that there will be an announcement they like coming on Good Friday.

The former striker took to X and wrote: “…..it seems like there will be more great news at Liverpool.

“Got a feeling it will be a Good Friday for all their fans.”

Club Years Groningen 2010-2013 Celtic 2013-2016 Southampton 2016-2017 Liverpool 2018- Virgil van Dijk’s career history

Keeping Van Dijk on a new deal would be another massive boost for Liverpool as they close in on the Premier League title.

The Reds now need just six points from their remaining six games this season to be crowned champions of England for a 20th time.

Van Dijk popped up with a last minute winner on Sunday as Liverpool edged out West Ham United 2-1 at Anfield.

They are next due to head to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, before their final game in April is at home to Tottenham Hotspur, and will want the title wrapping up as soon as possible.

A new deal at Anfield, if it was to be the same length as the agreement Salah signed, would see Van Dijk remain at the Mersyside club until after his 35th birthday.