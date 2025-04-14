Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Danny Collins has told Sunderland they need to improve their performance levels to make sure they go into the Championship playoffs in the right shape, even though he admits some fans are less worried.

Regis Le Bris’ men have enjoyed a successful Championship campaign so far and have already secured their spot in the playoffs, giving themselves a shot at the big time.

However, recent performances have raised a lot questions about Sunderland’s chances of securing promotion to the Premier League.

After they lost their last game 1-0 to Swansea City on Saturday, Collins, who acknowledged a divide in fan opinion, warned the Black Cats that they must improve their on-field performances as they cannot head into the playoffs without form.

The ex-Black Cats star believes that Le Bris’ men are not in their best form and their lack of speed in progressing the ball will hamper their chances of securing their spot in the top-flight next season.

Collins said on SAFC Live (1:59): “I know it’s sort of a divide at the moment with some fans saying ‘we’re keeping clean sheets and we’re getting results’, but performance levels have to improve when you’re building towards the playoffs.

“We can’t limp into them lacking form. I just think the ball speed is not quite there at this moment in time.

Opponents Date Bristol City (A) 18/04 Blackburn Rovers (H) 21/04 Oxford United (A) 26/04 Sunderland’s next three fixtures

“Centre-backs are spending time on it and maybe they will say movement has got to be better ahead.”

The Black Cats are set to travel to Ashton Gate on Good Friday to face an in-form Bristol City team who have lost only once in their last eleven matches in the Championship.

However, Sunderland will look to bounce back against the Robins and secure a win as Le Bris’ men look to regain their best form and build momentum before kicking-off their playoff journey next month.