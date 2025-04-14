Paul Harding/Getty Images

Leeds United are ‘keeping tabs’ on a Premier League attacker as they plan for how to compete back in the top flight, according to journalist Harry Watkinson.

Daniel Farke’s side are now firmly in the box seat to win automatic promotion to the Premier League after the weekend’s fixtures left them five points clear of third placed Sheffield United.

The Blades are having a meltdown at a crucial point in the campaign and have lost their last three games on the spin.

Leeds are now increasingly able to look towards the summer transfer window and consider what might be needed in order to be competitive in the Premier League.

The current bottom three, Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town, stand as a warning to Leeds about what will happen if they do not strengthen enough, with the trio set to drop back down.

Now the Whites are ‘keeping tabs’ on Brighton attacker Evan Ferguson, who is currently on loan at West Ham United from the Seagulls.

The Hammers are rated as unlikely to want to keep Ferguson on a permanent basis, amid the attacker also being on the radar of Everton.

Club Years Bohemians 2019-2021 Brighton & Hove Albion 2021- West Ham United (loan) 2025- Evan Ferguson’s career history

Leeds may need to replace the injury prone Patrick Bamford in the summer, or at least expand their attacking options.

Joel Piroe has struggled to fire at points this season, while Mateo Joseph did not grab the starting spot when given an extended run by Farke.

Ferguson has substantial Premier League experience, with 66 outings in the division under his belt, and Leeds are watching his situation with interest.

This term he has scored just once in the Premier League and is struggling to get in the West Ham team under former Brighton boss Graham Potter.