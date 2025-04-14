Richard Keys has claimed that a Manchester United star that Ruben Amorim snapped up in the winter transfer window looks ‘confused’ and ‘out of his depth’.

Amorim was keen for reinforcements in the window, but with cash tight, Manchester United had to wheel and deal and Marcus Rashford was loaned out to Aston Villa.

Manchester United dug deep into their pockets to secure the signing of the 20-year-old Denmark international Patrick Dorgu from Lecce for a fee in the region of £25m with another potential £4.1m in add-ons.

Dorgu has been used as a wing-back in the Portuguese manager’s 3-4-2-1 formation, though his impact is yet to be fully seen.

He has just one assist in ten appearances overall for Manchester United and has also failed to contribute massively towards the team’s defensive play.

Keys feels he has seen enough of the player to judge him ‘confused’ and also believes he is ‘out of his depth’ at Manchester United.

“Dorgu was signed by Amorim and he looks confused and way out of his depth to me”, Keys said on beIN SPORTS (31:03).

Amorim did not include Dorgu in his starting eleven for the match against Newcastle United, which the Red Devils lost 4-1.

Level Years Denmark U18 2022 Denmark U19 2022-2023 Denmark U20 2023 Denmark U21 2023 Denmark 2024- Patrick Dorgu’s Denmark career

He was only brought on in the second half as a replacement for Harry Amass in the 55th minute.

The hosts scored two more after the introduction of Dorgu, making matters worse for an already under pressure Manchester United team.

They will now hope to put the impact of that loss behind them and bounce back to ensure progress in the Europa League at the expense of Lyon.