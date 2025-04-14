Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche is of the view that the German outfit will have to play twice as well against Tottenham Hotspur as they played against Heidenheim on Sunday.

Tottenham drew the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final against Eintracht Frankfurt at home 1-1, and now Ange Postecoglou’s side will have to win the return leg on Thursday in Germany.

Eintracht Frankfurt secured a 3-0 win against relegation-threatened Heidenheim on Sunday; however, despite the scoreline, Frank Schmidt’s team dominated ball possession and created a lot of goalscoring opportunities against the Eagles.

Korsche was present during Sunday’s game and he is of the opinion that although they managed a 3-0 win over Heidenheim, they will need to play two times better against Tottenham than they did at the weekend.

The Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director pointed out that they have several areas to improve before Saturday’s clash against Postecoglou’s Spurs and stressed that Dino Toppmoller’s side were looking like a team playing during the start of the season which he warned that they cannot repeat against Tottenham.

“We have to play one or two classes better against Tottenham”, Krosche was quoted as saying by German magazine Kicker.

“We won, that was important.

Date Game Result 13/04/25 Wolves vs Tottenham 4-2 03/04/25 Chelsea vs Tottenham 1-0 16/03/25 Fulham vs Tottenham 2-0 06/03/25 AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham 1-0 22/02/25 Ipswich Town vs Tottenham 1-4 Tottenham’s last five away results

“We scored three goals, that was good but we have room for improvement in many areas.

“We didn’t play seriously enough after 1-0, it was a bit of a summer kickabout and we can’t do that [against Tottenham].

“We also came out badly in the second half and were too passive that simply cannot happen to us.”

Tottenham lost 4-2 against Wolves at the weekend and Postecoglou is under massive pressure due to his team’s performances so far this season.

The Europa League is their only hope of securing silverware this season and it would guarantee them a place in the Champions League next season.

Tottenham will travel to Germany to keep their hopes of keeping their Europa League dream alive and salvage something out of a disastrous season.