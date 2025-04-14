Oxford United Official

Oxford United boss Gary Rowett has warned Leeds United that the U’s are backing themselves to cause problems when the two sides meet in the Championship on Good Friday.

Leeds put themselves five points clear in the automatic promotion spots by beating Preston North End 2-1 at the weekend and next face playing Oxford United.

Rowett’s side grabbed a precious 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday, but remain in a battle to avoid the drop and are just six points above the relegation zone in the Championship.

Rivals likely see a visit from Leeds as a game where Oxford United can drop points, but Rowett is not writing the clash off.

The U’s recently beat Sheffield United 1-0 at the Kassam Stadium and Rowett thinks that shows they can cause a side like Leeds problems.

“We know the next game is a tough game, but we’ve shown against Sheffield United that we’re more than capable of causing those teams problems”, Rowett told his club’s media (3:07).

“That is exactly what we will try and do.”

Result Competition Oxford United 1-3 QPR Championship Oxford United 1-0 Sheffield United Championship Oxford United 1-0 Watford Championship Oxford United 2-3 Coventry City Championship Oxford United’s last four home games

The earlier meeting between the two sides this season, at Elland Road, saw Leeds thrash Oxford United 4-0.

Daniel Farke’s men have fared a lot worse on the road than they have at Elland Road however.

The Whites have lost three of their 21 league away games so far this season and have drawn nine.

Sheffield United will desperately hope that Oxford United can do them a favour by beating Leeds on Good Friday and give the Blades the chance to eat into the five-point gap.

Oxford United have won two and lost three of their last five games at the Kassam in the Championship and Leeds will start as favourites.