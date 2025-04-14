Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers star Ianis Hagi stressed that the Gers are super positive regarding their chances in the Europa League and stressed that they want to give back to the fans by finishing the season strongly.

The Glasgow giants have had a difficult domestic season; however, they have managed to get themselves into the quarter-final of the Europa League.

Rangers drew 0-0 with Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of the quarter-final at home despite playing with ten men during a large part of the game.

Now they will travel to Spain to face Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Thursday in a must-win game and Hagi admitted after their draw at the weekend against Aberdeen that their focus is on the Athletic Bilbao game.

The Rangers star added that they want to finish the season on a high note to give something back to the Gers faithful who stick by them throughout the ups and downs and pointed out that the Europa League is the only hope for silverware this season for them.

Hagi revealed that Rangers are super positive regarding their chance of winning the Europa League due to their good results in the tournament in recent years but admitted that they have a fight on their hands against a really good team.

When asked whether they have shifted their focus to the game against Athletic Bilbao after the Aberdeen game, Hagi told Rangers’ official channel (2:55): “Yes, as I said, full focus on that.

Competition Status Scottish Premiership 2nd Europa League Quarter-Final Scottish Cup Fifth Round Scottish League Cup Final Rangers’ season so far

“We want to finish the season on a high and we must give something back to the fans and realistically, it is the only competition right now that we can still win.

“It is a competition we have been doing well in the last few seasons and we are super positive, but at the same time we know we are going to fight against a really good rival and [are] hopeful we can come out on top.”

Rangers boss Barry Ferguson has failed to change the Gers’ domestic form since taking over from Philippe Clement, but he managed to get the side past Fenerbahce in the last round.

Now it remains to be seen whether Rangers will be able to go to Spain and get the job done to secure a spot in the semi-final.