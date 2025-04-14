Richard Keys insists when Manchester United signed Andre Onana he warned them that the goalkeeper would cost them points.

Erik ten Hag splashed the cash to bring Onana to Old Trafford from Italian giants Inter Milan in the summer transfer window of 2023, to replace David de Gea.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper has been struggling to shine in a lacklustre Manchester United side and his performances have come under the microscope.

He was recently criticised by Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic and hit back, insisting at least he has won trophies at Manchester United.

Nevertheless, there is pressure on Onana to perform and Keys thinks he is essentially a downgrade on De Gea.

The experienced broadcaster insists that when Onana was signed he warned Manchester United that the goalkeeper would end up costing them points, which previously De Gea saved.

“I said when he signed, I said he will cost them as many points as De Gea used to save them”, Keys said on beIN SPORTS (27:07).

Club Years Jong Ajax 2015-2016 Ajax 2016-2022 Inter Milan 2022-2023 Manchester United 2023- Andre Onana’s career history

Keys regularly criticised Ten Hag during his spell as Manchester United boss and believes that the Dutchman made a number of disastrous signings.

“When you look back on the players he signed, Ten Hag, has anybody ever signed more tosh? Ever?”

Onana will be looking to help Manchester United get past Lyon on Thursday night to advance into the semi-final of the Europa League.

Winning the European competition would see Manchester United salvage their season as it would hand them a ticket into next term’s Champions League.

That could also give boss Ruben Amorim more financial firepower in the summer transfer window, but whether replacing Onana between the sticks is a priority remains to be seen, with other positions also requiring attention.