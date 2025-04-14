Richard Keys believes that Ruud van Nistelrooy has done a worse job at Leicester City than the job that Ivan Juric did at Southampton.

Saints were recently relegated back down to the Championship after a dismal Premier League campaign and Juric paid the price with his job.

The former Roma boss though was only appointed towards the end of December and could have little real impact during his 16 games in charge of Southampton.

Van Nistelrooy got the Leicester post at the end of November, but the Foxes are set to follow Saints back down to the second tier.

While Southampton have picked up only ten points from their 32 games, Leicester have collected 18.

Keys though is not willing to say Juric did a worse job than Van Nistelrooy has done and feels the Dutchman inherited better players at Leicester.

The veteran broadcaster said on beIN SPORTS (18:43) when asked who did the worst job: “I think Van Nistelrooy because Leicester had [better players] and they weren’t in the drop zone when he took it over.

Club Years Jong PSV 2021-2022 PSV Eindhoven 2022-2023 Manchester United (caretaker) 2024 Leicester City 2024- Ruud van Nistelrooy’s managerial history

“I think Ivan Juric got the job literally because no one else wanted it. Nobody.

“I have some sympathy with him and I have some sympathy with the players because I think if Russell Martin had had half an ounce of good sense at the start of this campaign he’d have realised you cannot play the way he wanted to.

“They were exposed week in, week out, until it just got to a point where it wasn’t acceptable anymore.”

Both clubs will have to get their houses in order if they are to push for an immediate return to the Premier League next season.

Leicester, in their weekend 2-2 draw with Brighton, gave a look at a possible future, with Van Nistelrooy auditioning to lead them, in the view of ex-striker Troy Deeney.