Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi has claimed that the Gers have characters in the dressing room that are willing to sacrifice themselves for the team, ahead of a crucial Europa League game with Athletic Bilbao this week.

The Glasgow giants have struggled to find consistency this season and that resulted in Philippe Clement’s sacking in February as well as their terrible campaign so far.

Former players have criticised Rangers before for a lack of character this season, but Barry Ferguson’s team put on an important display at the weekend against Aberdeen after securing a draw despite trailing the game by two goals and playing with ten men.

Hagi insisted that the Rangers squad have character and claimed that some Gers stars are willing to sacrifice themselves for the sake of the team.

He is of the view that what Rangers are searching for is consistency in their performances and added that they are now hoping that through their character they can get a result against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday to qualify for the next round of the Europa League.

When mentioned that Rangers showed have shown character in their recent performances, Hagi told Rangers’ in-house media (1:00): “Definitely, I think there is character and there are people that want to sacrifice for the team, for your team-mates.

“I think we have to do it more consistently.

Date Game Result 13/04/25 Aberdeen vs Rangers 2-2 10/04/25 Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao 0-0 05/04/25 Rangers vs Hibernian 0-2 29/03/25 Dundee vs Rangers 3-4 16/03/25 Celtic vs Rangers 2-3 Rangers’ last five results

“I said it back in January or December, I think that is the word for us throughout the season.

“Consistency is something we have to bring in more often and everybody agrees in the dressing room, the technical staff as well, so as I said, all focus now on Thursday and hopefully we can put that into play come Thursday and get in the next round.”

Rangers drew 0-0 at Ibrox against Athletic Bilbao last week and they are now required to win away from home on Thursday to get to the semi-final.

Athletic Bilbao are undefeated at their home ground in their last eight fixtures and Barry Ferguson and his men have a tough task on their hands when they travel to Spain.