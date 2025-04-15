Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Former EFL manager Mark Kennedy is of the view that Millwall made a brilliant appointment in the form of Alex Neil, who he thinks has done an outstanding job.

After a great start to the season, Neil Harris left Millwall in December and the club hierarchy were quick to announce Neil as his successor.

Millwall have managed to pick up their form in the business part of the season, as they have secured 12 points from a possible 15 and they have found themselves only three points off from the last playoff spot occupied by Coventry City.

Kennedy believes that it was a tough ask for Neil to replace Harris, who is a club legend, but admitted that the 43-year-old tactician has been brilliant since he joined the London outfit.

The former Swindon Town boss pointed out that Neil has good experience of managing at Championship level and pointed out that winning three games on the bounce is not an easy task at any level of football.

He is of the view that the Millwall hierarchy took an excellent decision to appoint Neil as their manager.

When asked about Neil’s appointment, Kennedy said on EFL All Access (27:04): “Absolutely magnificent, Choppers is a tough act to follow, a Millwall legend and I think he did a very good job there.

Competition Game Win Draw Defeat Championship 19 9 4 6 FA Cup 3 2 – 1 Millwall under Alex Neil so far

“I was surprised when he left.

“I think it was a brilliant appointment by the club, a very experienced manager.

“He has had that success at that level before and a lot of games under his belt.

“Look at the last nine games: six wins, three on the bounce. Getting back-to-back wins at any level is hard, three on the bounce.

“It is not very often you get to do that many times in the league.

“So I think what he has done there is absolutely outstanding and he has put themselves in a really good position.”

Millwall have four more games remaining; out of them, they will play two games in front of their home crowd.

Neil will take his side to Ewood Park on Good Friday to face Blackburn Rovers before they welcome Norwich City and Swansea City at home and they will end their campaign by facing Burnley.