Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Former Norway international Pal Andre Helland believes that Sverre Nypan moving to Aston Villa would be a ‘cool and exciting transfer’ and has made a prediction about the fee which Rosenborg are expected to pocket.
The 18-year-old top talent is tipped to move on from Rosenborg and he has been widely credited with being in line for a switch to Aston Villa soon.
It has been suggested a move is imminent and Nypan joining Aston Villa is a big deal for ex-Norway star Helland.
He asked just how long it has been since a Norwegian star went directly from playing football in the country to joining a big club in Europe.
Helland finds the transfer to Villa to be ‘cool and exciting’.
He told Norwegian daily VG: “It’s a cool and exciting transfer. After all, it’s a Premier League club that’s playing in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
“How long has it been since a Norwegian player went directly from Norwegian football to such a big club?”
|Level
|Years
|Norway U15
|2021
|Norway U16
|2022
|Norway U17
|2023
|Norway U18
|2023
|Norway U19
|2024
|Norway U21
|2024
There has been much speculation over how much Aston Villa will pay to sign the teenage midfielder and Helland thinks that Rosenborg will be in line to bank a big fee, with the ex-Norway man predicting what level he feels it will come in at.
The former Norway man, predicting the fee, said: “I think it will be NOK 200 million (£14.2m), the way the pound and euro are now. If it is £20m or euros, then you are way over, but if I put the number at around NOK 200m, I don’t think I’m that far off.”
Currently the record transfer involving a Norwegian side is the NOK 170m received by Bodo/Glimt from French side Rennes for Albert Gronbaek, and NOK 200m would smash through that.
Nypan has been linked with a host of top clubs since breaking into the Rosenborg first team at just 15 years of age and Aston Villa winning the race would be seen as a coup.
The midfielder has already played twice in the new Norwegian season, scoring the only goal of a 1-0 win over Fredriskstad.
He did miss the weekend Norwegian Cup game against Rindal IL however.