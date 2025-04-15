Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Norway international Pal Andre Helland believes that Sverre Nypan moving to Aston Villa would be a ‘cool and exciting transfer’ and has made a prediction about the fee which Rosenborg are expected to pocket.

The 18-year-old top talent is tipped to move on from Rosenborg and he has been widely credited with being in line for a switch to Aston Villa soon.

It has been suggested a move is imminent and Nypan joining Aston Villa is a big deal for ex-Norway star Helland.

He asked just how long it has been since a Norwegian star went directly from playing football in the country to joining a big club in Europe.

Helland finds the transfer to Villa to be ‘cool and exciting’.

He told Norwegian daily VG: “It’s a cool and exciting transfer. After all, it’s a Premier League club that’s playing in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“How long has it been since a Norwegian player went directly from Norwegian football to such a big club?”

Level Years Norway U15 2021 Norway U16 2022 Norway U17 2023 Norway U18 2023 Norway U19 2024 Norway U21 2024 Sverre Nypan’s Norway involvement

There has been much speculation over how much Aston Villa will pay to sign the teenage midfielder and Helland thinks that Rosenborg will be in line to bank a big fee, with the ex-Norway man predicting what level he feels it will come in at.

The former Norway man, predicting the fee, said: “I think it will be NOK 200 million (£14.2m), the way the pound and euro are now. If it is £20m or euros, then you are way over, but if I put the number at around NOK 200m, I don’t think I’m that far off.”

Currently the record transfer involving a Norwegian side is the NOK 170m received by Bodo/Glimt from French side Rennes for Albert Gronbaek, and NOK 200m would smash through that.

Nypan has been linked with a host of top clubs since breaking into the Rosenborg first team at just 15 years of age and Aston Villa winning the race would be seen as a coup.

The midfielder has already played twice in the new Norwegian season, scoring the only goal of a 1-0 win over Fredriskstad.

He did miss the weekend Norwegian Cup game against Rindal IL however.