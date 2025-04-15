Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Daniel Farke’s good relationship and prior association with a player Leeds United are keen on could well see a deal happen in the approaching summer transfer window.

Leeds are now in pole position to secure automatic promotion from the Championship and a return to the financial riches of the Premier League.

Scouting and work identifying potential targets for the summer window is well under way and Farke has his eye on his native Germany, where he believes there are bargains to be had.

Farke counts Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach amongst the clubs he has managed and now is keen to raid Borussia-Park in the summer.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland (via Fussball Transfers), Farke is a big fan of midfielder Julian Weigl, who he signed for Gladbach in 2022.

He wants the 29-year-old to be brought to Leeds in the summer window and it is suggested that the Leeds boss has a good relationship with Weigl, which could be a key factor.

The midfielder also holds the dream of playing in the Premier League and Leeds could well hand him that opportunity.

Club Years 1860 Munich 2013-2015 Borussia Dortmund 2015-2020 Benfica 2020-2023 Borussia Monchengladbach (loan) 2022-2023 Borussia Monchengladbach 2023- Julian Weigl’s career history

Offloading Weigl is also something which could make sense for Gladbach from a financial perspective.

He is due to turn 30 years old in September and is one of the top earners at Borussia-Park, with a salary of €3m per year, which can rise to €4.5m through bonuses.

Weigl came through the youth ranks at Bayern Munich’s local rivals 1860 Munich, but was then snapped up by Borussia Dortmund.

He was on the books at the Ruhr giants until a 2020 switch to Portugal with Benfica, but returned to Germany, initially on loan, with Gladbach in 2022, before then signing for the club on a permanent basis.

A defensively minded midfielder, Weigl has been capped for Germany at international level on three occasions.