Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin believes that Derby County will have an edge over Luton Town on Good Friday due to their clinical nature in front of the opposition goal.

Derby County are in a relegation scramble and under their new boss, John Eustace, they have picked up the momentum in recent games, losing only one out of their last seven league games and securing 14 points to stay out of the Championship relegation zone.

Now on Good Friday, the Rams will square off with their relegation rival Luton Town at Pride Park, with both teams eager to secure three points to go up in the table.

Derby lost their earlier clash with Luton at Kenilworth Road in December, which Parkin thought was a shocking result for the Rams and revealed that he thought that win would be the catalyst for Luton going forward.

However, with almost four months later from their earlier encounter, both teams find themselves in the relegation struggle and Parkin feels that this time Derby will get one over on the Hatters due to Eustace’s side being clinical with their goal attempts.

Parkin also pointed out that Luton have struggled to create chances and added that he is expecting a tight affair on Good Friday which will end in a 1-0 Derby victory.

“It almost feels like one of Luton’s last victories was that last-ditch win over Derby and completely unwarranted at Kenilworth Road”, Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions show (2:15).

Date Opponents 18/04/25 Luton Town 21/04/25 West Bromwich Albion 26/04/25 Hull City 03/05/25 Stoke City Derby County’s remaining four fixtures

“I thought it was the catalyst or could have been the catalyst and clearly has not been.

“A tight game, Luton still cannot score and Derby are clinical with the few chances they get.

“I would go 1-0 to the home side.”

Derby have not lost a game against Luton at Pride Park so far and Eustace’s side will be hoping to keep that record intact when they take to the pitch.

The Easter weekend of fixtures could be crucial in the Championship relegation battle and Derby will want to emerge from it in a strong place.