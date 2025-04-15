Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former attacker Tam McManus believes that Adam Idah and Arne Engels have failed to be the standout players in the Celtic team and thinks that the Bhoys will have to shop for players in the range of £9m to £15m to strengthen.

Celtic during the summer transfer window shelled out big money to sign Idah permanently from Norwich City and Engels arrived from German side Augsburg.

Idah was expected to build on his loan spell, but he has only scored eight times in 30 league appearances so far for Celtic and Engels, despite a bright start to the season, has been inconsistent.

McManus stressed that with the amount of money Celtic spent on Engels and Idah, they should have been standout players for the Bhoys and he admitted that he has no idea why the former Norwich star has failed to recreate last season’s form.

Celtic under Brendan Rodgers are trying to perform well in European competitions and the former Scottish Premiership star feels that the ex-Leicester City boss will have to dig deep in Celtic’s pocket to buy players in the range of £9m to £15m if he wants to strengthen.

“I saw Adam Idah at the weekend there [against Kilmarnock]; I don’t know why he doesn’t look like the same player”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer (38:40).

“I don’t know if it is a lack of confidence.

Player Games Goals Assists Adam Idah 46 14 1 Arne Engels 46 10 12 Adam Idah and Arne Engels so far for Celtic

“Engles is still to convince me in terms of £11m.

“Maybe he will be better next season with this season under his belt.

“But you know those guys have got to come in and be standouts for that type of money and I don’t think they have.

“So I think that Brendan next season will be looking at again shopping in that market for £9m, £10m, or £15m players.

“There is no point in signing £1m, £2m and £3m squad players; that is not going to get you to that level again.”

Engels, in his first season at Celtic Park so far has registered ten goals while assisting 12 times in all competitions and he has been a regular in Rodgers starting line-up.

Celtic’s Champions League run came to an end at the hands of Bayern Munich in the playoff stage of the tournament and they will be looking to bring in good players to perform well in Europe next season also.