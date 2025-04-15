Former Derby County boss Paul Warne is ‘highly likely’ to take over as the new manager of League Two outfit MK Dons, according to talkSPORT.

Derby sacked Warne earlier this season after an alarming run of form saw the club drop deep into relegation trouble in the Championship.

John Eustace has since put Derby on the path to possible survival, but Warne has still been considered a hot property in the managerial market due to his ability to get clubs promoted.

He was linked with the MK Dons job, though it was suggested earlier this week that he would not be heading to the League Two side.

Now though it looks that Warne has agreed to take the job at MK Dons and drop into the fourth tier.

MK Dons are a lowly 19th in the League Two table and Warne’s immediate task will be to mount a promotion push next term.

He had also been linked with a possible return to former club Rotherham United, but the Millers have handed Matt Hamshaw the job on a permanent basis.

Club Achievement Rotherham United League One runners-up Rotherham United League One runners-up Rotherham United League One playoff winners Rotherham United EFL Trophy Derby County League One runners-up Paul Warne’s managerial successes

Warne, 51, was Derby boss from 2022 until 2025 and MK Dons will be hoping he can enjoy the same level of success he had with the Rams and his former club Rotherham.

He led Derby to promotion from League One last season.

Warne will be looking to reshape the MK Dons squad in the summer, with the side having conceded a whopping 66 goals in 42 League Two outings this season, as well as having lost their last four games on the spin.