Richard Keys has picked out a Liverpool player he believes will be gone from Anfield in 12 months’ time.

Arne Slot is poised to lead Liverpool to a 20th top flight league title in the coming weeks in what will be an impressive debut season for the Dutchman in English football.

Liverpool did exit the Champions League and lose in the EFL Cup final, but the Reds will end the campaign on top and with a feel-good factor at Anfield.

They are expected to see Trent Alexander-Arnold leave the club on a free transfer, with Real Madrid tipped to be his destination.

However, Mohamed Salah signed a new contract to stay and Virgil van Dijk could do the same in the coming days.

Salah put pen to paper to a two-year deal at Liverpool, but Keys explained that he thinks the attacker will depart in 12 months.

Keys also believes that Salah signed his new contract some time before it was announced, which is why he has had a dip in form.

Club Years Al-Mokawloon 2010-2012 Basel 2012-2014 Chelsea 2014-2016 Fiorentina (loan) 2015 Roma (loan) 2015-2016 Roma 2016-2017 Liverpool 2017- Mohamed Salah’s career history

“I think he signed this deal six weeks ago because so many players sign a new deal and their form goes this way (points down)”, Keys said on beIN SPORTS (49:00)

“I think he’s gone in 12 months.

“That’s good business if that’s the case.”

The forward has continually been linked with a big money move to the Saudi Pro League, but penning a fresh Liverpool deal would seem to have taken that off the table this coming summer.

If Liverpool looked to sell Salah to a Saudi side in the summer of 2026, they could be in line for a substantial fee, but would also lose their chief goal threat.