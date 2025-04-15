Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top-flight attacker Tam McManus is of the view that Rangers’ treatment of Ianis Hagi has not been great and believes that the player is well within his rights to move in the summer.

The Romanian attacking midfielder joined Rangers in 2020 and last season he was shipped out on loan to Spanish club Alaves, where he only featured three times.

Hagi was due a pay rise after playing a certain number of games, but Rangers were unwilling to go through with it, and he was out of the team for a period of time; later he returned to first-team training after resolving the issue.

His contract is set to expire at the end of June and it has been suggested that Hagi has suitors in the Bundesliga.

At the weekend it was his goal in the dying minutes of the game that helped Rangers secure one point against Aberdeen and McManus praised the Romanian for his finish.

McManus thinks that Hagi is a player with wonderful talent but feels that the midfielder is well within his rights to move on in summer when his contract expires, as the Ibrox outfit have not treated him well.

When asked about Hagi’s goal against Aberdeen, McManus said on PLZ Soccer (23:15): “Yes, he has got that in his locker. He is a very good player.

Years Club 2014-2016 Viitorul Constanta 2016-2018 Fiorentina 2018-2019 Viitorul Constanta 2019-2020 Genk 2020 [loan] Rangers 2020- Rangers 2023-2024 [loan] Alaves Hagi’s career so far.

“I know there have been rumours; I think he will be off in the summer.

“I don’t think he has been treated greatly by Rangers, to be honest.

“Over the piece, I think he is well within his rights to move on at the end of the season if he wants to, but wonderful talent.

“Great ball, great finish; he just doesn’t try and blast it; he just curls it into the top corner.

“It was the last kick of the ball and Rangers got a point at the end.”

Rangers have yet to agree with the Romania international on a new contract and they are at risk of losing him on a free transfer in the upcoming window.

Hagi so far has featured 23 times in the league for Rangers this season and has four goals and seven assists under his belt.