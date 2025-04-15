Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Former EFL manager Mark Kennedy has pointed out how good Birmingham City have been this season in terms of utilising their resources by drawing a comparison with Manchester United.

Birmingham City’s ownership spent heavily in the summer after their relegation to League One in the hope of getting back straight up to the Championship.

They appointed Chris Davies as their new manager and under their guidance, with six games to spare, they have secured promotion and the title.

Kennedy, however, does not believe that Birmingham’s promotion was solely based on their investment in the squad, as he pointed out that Premier League outfit Manchester United, despite spending heavily, have failed to improve.

He thinks that Davies’ side have answered all the questions that were asked of them throughout this season and the former Swindon Town boss stressed that Birmingham deserve all the praise they are getting.

“For me, what Birmingham have done – if you look at their points total, the games that they won, the style they have done it, and the manner they have done it, have they had the biggest budget? Yes”, Kennedy said on EFL All Access (23:10).

“Have they spent a lot of money? Yes.

Competition Status League One 1st EFL Trophy Runners up FA CUP Fourth Round EFL Cup Second Round Birmingham’s season so far

“Have they answered all the questions that were put to them? 100 per cent.

“Look what Manchester United have done financially the last ten years; they’ve lobbed money away like you wouldn’t believe.

“They are so far from being a good team, so it is not as easy as it seems.

“And I think Birmingham deserve all the plaudits they get.”

Birmingham City missed out on winning the EFL Trophy at the weekend as Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough United team beat them at Wembley 2-0.

Now they will focus on finishing the season strongly and will start preparing for the upcoming transfer window to strengthen to secure their Championship status.