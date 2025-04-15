Richard Keys believes that Manchester United‘s summer signing Matthijs de Ligt is not an upgrade on Harry Maguire and other Erik ten Hag era signing Lisandro Martínez defends for himself and not the team.

The crisis inside Old Trafford deepened as Manchester United suffered their 14th league loss of the season against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

The Manchester United defence leaked four goals on the day, as it ended 4-1, putting into question their defensive set-up consisting of Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof and Noussair Mazraoui.

Keys has major doubts over the other options Ruben Amorim has on offer, insisting that neither Martinez nor De Ligt are up to the standards the club need.

Keys, while criticising Martinez, one of Ten Hag’s signings from Ajax, said on beIN SPORTS (29:53): “I’ll tell you what Martinez does, defends for himself and not the team.

“Big difference.”

Keys also labelled De Ligt ‘bang ordinary’ and thinks the Dutchman is no improvement on Maguire, despite the cash splashed to sign him.

“De Ligt, bang ordinary. Is he an upgrade on Maguire? No.”

Club Years Newell’s Old Boys 2017-2018 Defensa y Justica (loan) 2017-2018 Defensa y Justica 2018-2019 Ajax 2019-2022 Manchester United 2022- Lisandro Martinez’s career history

Manchester United backed Ten Hag heavily in the transfer market and are now as a result finding it a balancing act when it comes to signing players for new boss Ruben Amorim.

PSR regulations are uppermost in Manchester United’s mind as they try to make signings and stay within the rules.

Manchester United are currently preparing for a crunch Europa League clash with Lyon as they try to advance to the semi-final of the competition; the first leg finished 2-2 in France.

The Europa League represents Manchester United’s only possible route into next season’s Champions League, which would give them a welcome financial boost.