Former Scottish top-flight star Tam McManus is of the view that winger Ross McCausland is not good enough to play for Rangers.

The 21-year-old winger made his breakthrough into the Rangers first-team last season and featured 29 times in the league for them.

However, McCausland has been a bit-part player this season and so far has made only 13 league appearances.

At the weekend Rangers boss Barry Ferguson gave McCausland a start against Aberdeen, which the winger failed to utilise and he saw two yellow cards within 40 minutes of the game for reckless challenges, putting the Gers in a troubling situation.

McManus believes that McCausland made two very stupid tackles to let down his team-mates and he thinks that the winger is not worthy of wearing the Rangers colours.

He added that it is obvious so far from McCausland’s displays this season that he is not good enough for Rangers and raised doubts over the winger’s future at Ibrox.

“I thought he was poor; I mean, he is not a Rangers player for me, McCausland”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer (21:20).

Competition Games Goal Contributions Scottish Premiership 13 1 Europa League 7 1 Scottish Cup 2 1 Scottish League Cup 1 1 Champions League qualifiers 2 – Ross McCausland so far this season

“I don’t like to criticise a young player.

“I don’t think he is good enough to play for Rangers; that is pretty clear.

“It remains to be seen if he is still there next season.

“Let the team down with two stupid lunges, no complaints; I don’t think anybody had.”

Despite playing with ten men for the majority of the game, Rangers managed to draw 2-2 with Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

McCausland came through the Rangers academy system and has featured 66 times, netting seven goals and seven assists.

It remains to be seen whether, coming out of suspension, McCausland will be able to prove his worth before the season ends.