Warren Little/Getty Images

West Ham United scouted an attacker in two games recently and they are ‘very keen’ on him ahead of the summer transfer window.

Graham Potter is currently in charge of the Hammers after he succeeded Julen Lopetegui and the former Chelsea manager is increasingly looking towards next season.

There has been criticism of Potter, but also calls for him to be given the summer and next season to see what he can really do as West Ham boss.

Potter will want more options in the final third and, according to Turkish daily Turkiye (via A Spor), they have been scouting a target in Turkey.

The London outfit have pinpointed the winger position as an important target for the summer and they have identified Galatasaray’s Baris Alper Yilmaz as a potential candidate.

West Ham had Yilmaz watched in Galatasaray’s recent games against Samsunspor and Fenerbahce.

The winger clocked the full 90 minutes in both games, giving the West Ham talent spotter ample time to make an assessment of him.

Competition Matches Goal Contributions Turkish Super Lig 28 13 Europa League 9 3 Turkish Cup 3 1 Champions League qualifiers 2 – Baris Alper Yilmaz’s season so far

And the Hammers are rated as ‘very keen’ on taking Yilmaz to the London Stadium in the approaching summer transfer window, which opens in June.

Tukish Super Lig outfit Galatasaray have put a €35m price tag on Yilmaz’s head and it is suggested that West Ham will make an offer to them after the end of this season.

Fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest are also suggested to be interested in the Galatasaray winger.

Yilmaz has been one of the standout performers for the Turkish outfit this season, starting regular games and has contributed 17 goals for them in all competitions.

He has never played his club football outside Turkey so far and adapting to the Premier League may need time if a move happens.

Galatasaray are on course to scoop up the Turkish Super Lig title, although they only boast a three-point lead over Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce at the top of the table.