Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Newcastle United have officially announced their starting lineup to welcome Crystal Palace to St James’ Park in the Premier League this evening.

The Magpies continue to be without boss Eddie Howe, who has been in hospital to recover from pneumonia, leaving assistant Jason Tindall in the hot seat.

For Newcastle, despite winning the EFL Cup, their work is not done and they are desperate to finish in the Champions League spots.

They bounced up into fourth spot in the Premier League table with a 4-1 demolition job of Manchester United at the weekend and all three points this evening would see them in third, two points ahead of Nottingham Forest.

Visitors Crystal Palace arrive sitting in 12th and hunting a top half finish, which would see them need to make up five points on rivals Brighton.

The earlier game between the two teams this season ended in a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park, but the last encounter at St James’ Park saw Newcastle run out 4-0 winners.

Tindall cannot select Sven Botman, Lewis Hall or Jamaal Lascelles in his Newcastle United lineup tonight, with the trio still sidelined.

In goal, Newcastle go with Nick Pope, while ahead of the goalkeeper is a back four of Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Tino Livramento.

Midfield sees the Magpies field Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali as they look to dominate, while leading the attacking charge are Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak.

Tindall can shake up the Newcastle United lineup with changes from the bench if needed and his options include Anthony Gordon and Lewis Miley.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Crystal Palace

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Wilson, Gordon, Targett, Krafth, Osula, Willock, Longstaff, Miley