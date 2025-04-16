Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt boss Dino Toppmoller has stated that his team will have to be at 100 per cent and need a very good day against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday to beat them.

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham took on Eintracht Frankfurt at home last Thursday in the Europa League, but they failed to utilise home advantage as the match ended with a 1-1 scoreline.

Now Spurs have travelled to Germany for the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final tie and a game which they must win for them to progress further in the competition and keep their hopes of playing in the Champions League alive.

Tottenham will face an Eintracht Frankfurt side who are undefeated at home in the Europa League so far this season and Toppmoller pointed out that they will have to take control of the game from the very beginning of the match.

The German manager admits that his team will rely on home support but also feels that his players will need to be at their best and hope that they have a great day on Thursday against Postecoglou’s side.

“The first leg was very competitive and close”, Toppmoller said at a press conference.

“It depends on the form on the day, we need a really good day tomorrow and all players at 100 per cent and then, of course, you also need luck.

Date Against Result 13/04/25 Wolves 4-2 03/04/25 Chelsea 1-0 16/03/25 Fulham 2-0 03/03/25 AZ Alkmaar 1-0 22/02/25 Ipswich Town 1-4 Tottenham’s last five away results

“The key will be for us to get into the game really well from the start.

“Of course, we will also rely on the crowd factor.”

Tottenham have not lost a game against Eintracht Frankfurt and the last time when they were at the Deutsche Bank Park in 2022, they drew 0-0 against the home side.

Spurs are going into the Europa League game on the back of a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Wolves and have only won one out of their last five fixtures.

Tottenham also have not been good away from home in their recent games, winning only three out of their last eleven games.