Julian Finney/Getty Images

Young Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Aaron Maguire has heaped praise on senior duo Guglielmo Vicario and Fraser Forster, giving credit to the latter for telling him how to take the next step in his career.

The goalkeeper, a part of Tottenham’s youth academy, has put pen-to-paper a new contract that will extend his stay until at least the summer of 2027.

The contract can be seen as a recognition of the good work he has been doing at the club’s Under-21 level, where he has been a regular for the last three seasons.

Maguire has also been given the opportunity to train with the seniors, two of whom – Vicario and Forster – he picked for particular praise.

Asked how he has grown since training with the first team, Maguire told his club’s official website (1:12): “Fraser has especially spoken to me quite a bit on how he thinks I need to develop, how to develop my body, how to make the next step in my career.

“And then Vic [Vicario] is good as well. Vic sets a really good example of how you should be training every day.

“He does everything properly, he trains how he plays and obviously that’s why he plays so well.”

Goalkeeper Age Guglielmo Vicario 28 Fraser Forster 37 Antonin Kinsky 22 Brandon Austin 26 Alfie Whiteman 26 Tottenham’s first team goalkeeping options

The 20-year-old also took time to give an insight into training with the first-team, admitting it has had a positive impact on him as he sees just what level of dedication is needed to play for Spurs.

“It [training with the first-team players] has been amazing.

“You see the level of how hard they have to work, how they have to train every day and it just pushes me to get to that level and puts me in the mindset of, like you can feel it – you are there.

“It pushes you to try and get to where they are.”

Maguire has represented both the Republic of Ireland and England at different youth levels.

He will hope to continue to develop over the coming years and all eyes will be on whether Spurs soon sanction a loan move for him.