Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey has revealed that there is a sense of excitement about the visit to Birmingham City in League One and he cannot wait for a crack at beating Blues.

Birmingham have already been crowned the League One champions, but for Crawley Town, it is a fight for survival to avoid dropping down into League Two.

Lindsey’s team are placed deep inside the relegation zone and have a six-point gap to bridge in order to ensure that they play League One football yet again next season.

Ahead of the visit to St Andrew’s on Good Friday, the manager of the visiting team revealed that he and, he feels, his players, are excited about the prospect of playing against Birmingham.

The prospect of causing an upset is also going to work as an additional motivation for Crawley Town, Lindsey believes, and he cannot wait for the chance to try and shock Blues.

“I can’t wait to get there. I think the players should feel that as well”, the Crawley boss said via his club’s media (1:12).

“I think listening to the group and speaking to the group and debriefing the last game and going through the training sessions this week, I think there seems to be an excitement about this game from my players.

Result Competition Crawley Town 0-1 Birmingham City League One Birmingham City 5-1 Crawley Town League Cup Last meetings between Birmingham and Crawley

“So, I want us to go there and do well. I want us to do well against a good side and hopefully we will have enough to go and upset.

“And create some goalscoring opportunities and put the ball in the back of the net and hopefully stop them from doing so.

“So, yes, we are where we are, we know what we have got to do and we just going to do it.”

Birmingham are playing for points as they aim to finish with the maximum number and break records in League One this term.

The earlier clash between the two clubs this season ended in a 1-0 win for Birmingham.