Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Italy legend Gianfranco Zola is of the view that Manchester United parting with Scott McTominay does not make sense unless they were forced to sell him due to PSR reasons.

In the summer Manchester United sold McTominay to Napoli to bag a hefty sum and the Scotsman has been excellent since joining the Serie A side.

While Manchester United are having a season to forget, Napoli are competing for the league title, with the 28-year-old contributing eight goals and four assists in the process.

Zola is of the opinion that McTominay is a complete footballer and stressed that the midfielder can perform any role for the team, including scoring goals.

The former Italian international is baffled with Manchester United’s decision to sell him in the summer and he added that he wants to believe that the Red Devils sold him due to PSR trouble, or else the transfer does not make sense to him.

When asked about the incredible season McTominay is having with Napoli, Zola told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Area Napoli): “Some choices you will never understand.

“I want to think that Manchester United had to sell him for financial fair-play reasons, otherwise I don’t get it.

Competition Games Goal Contributions Serie A 28 12 Italian Cup 2 1 Scott McTominay’s season so far

“A complete footballer, he can stay on the pitch and do everything, including a lot of goals.”

The 28-year-old scored ten goals in all competitions for Manchester United last season and helped them win the FA Cup by beating city rivals Manchester City.

The Red Devils have struggled this season in front of opposition goal and they have very few players outside the forward department chipping in with goals.

McTominay has also found himself on the scoresheet for Scotland in the last two seasons and some former players have also questioned Manchester United’s decision to sell him in the summer.