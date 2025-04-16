Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones has revealed that he always knew that Kevin Nolan would be the right kind of manager for young Welsh midfielder Terry Taylor and he advised the 23-year-old about the productive nature of joining Northampton Town.

After finding his chances limited at The Valley in the first half of the season, Taylor was sent out on loan to fellow League One outfit Northampton Town for the second part.

He has since gone on to become a favourite of Northampton Town boss Nolan, who has played him in each of his side’s 16 league games.

Ahead of the first meeting between the two sides since Taylor’s move, Jones lifted the lid on the events that transpired before the move happened.

According to Charlton boss Jones, when Taylor came to him for advice, he told the 23-year-old how productive a spell at Northampton Town under Nolan could be.

“It has been very good, which I knew it was when we ticked his options”, Jones said at a press conference (4:46) while speaking about Taylor.

“Terry is a really good six in terms of how he plays. I knew how Kev [Nolan] plays and I knew that Kev would get the best out of him.

Club Years Wolves 2019-2021 Grimsby Town (loan) 2020-2021 Burton Albion 2021-2023 Charlton Athletic 2023- Northampton Town (loan) 2025- Terry Taylor’s career history

“So, for me, when I was asked, I did not push him in that way; I advised him that I felt that it was going to be a good one.

“With certain players that they had there, I felt that it was going to be productive and it has been productive.

“Terry, I knew he would do well there because he is a great lad and he is a very good footballer and he has done very well for them.”

Taylor will be ineligible for the match against his parent club on Good Friday and will have to watch on with split loyalties.

The midfielder will be keen to see Charlton earn automatic promotion from League One, with his deal at the Valley running until 2026.