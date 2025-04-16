Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has insisted that playing a significantly higher number of games in England is not as much of a challenge for him as it is for the players, but he has enough squad depth to cope with the issue.

In Le Bris’ first season as a manager of an English team, he has already managed 13 more games than he did with Lorient in France last term.

With another four games to go and the inevitability of taking part in the Championship playoffs looming on the horizon, there are chances of fatigue creeping in and players getting injured.

The manager, though, is clear that compared to the 2022/23 season, when Sunderland had to go through a similar process, this season is different as the club have enough players to see it through.

Answering a question on how challenging it has been to manage an extra 15 games, Le Bris said at a press conference (10:07): “For me, I like playing many games, but not on the pitch.

“So, I am probably fresh, so it is okay. But for the players, it is really different.

“From the last experience in the playoffs two seasons ago, I think we remember that we had a lack of defenders, for example.

Opponents Date Bristol City (A) 18/04 Blackburn Rovers (H) 21/04 Oxford United (A) 26/04 QPR (H) 03/05 Sunderland’s final four games

“It wasn’t possible to manage the squad at that moment. I think now we have this opportunity and maybe we will have some problems, injuries.

“But not because we rushed the process [of getting them back into the team early after injuries] but because we will be unlucky, it is still possible.

“Now we have this option and I think it is very important to be calm, to be quiet, to be well organised and to support the squad at this moment.”

Sunderland have found themselves in the strange position of knowing their playoff spot has been secure for several weeks, which has left former Black Cat Danny Collins concerned about their form.

Le Bris will want a strong end to the regular campaign, but crucially no serious injuries too.