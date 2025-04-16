Scottish journalist Hugh Keevins believes that Hamza Igamane will be Rangers‘ best bet to lead the line for the Europa League quarter-final second leg tie against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

The onus for scoring has mostly been on Cyriel Dessers this season, but he has not been flawless and is often criticised for missing chances during games.

The 30-year-old hit the post while his team were still a goal down against Aberdeen at the weekend, only to be rescued by Ianis Hagi.

Keevins believes that though the Rangers fans cannot attach much blame to Dessers, who has been their leading goalscorer this season, Igamane is still the best bet for them against Spanish side Athletic Bilbao.

According to the journalist, Igamane holds up the ball well and has that predatory instinct that could be crucial against the Spanish side.

Referring to Igamane’s 49th-minute strike against Aberdeen on Sunday, to kick off the comeback, Keevins said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (1:10:23): “The way he took his goal, and right at the end, let’s not get at Dessers because his numbers are reasonably good.

“But when that chance presented itself to make it 2-2 he hit the post and then Hagi’s finish was sublime.

Statistic Hamza Igamane Cyriel Dessers Games 41 49 Goals 15 23 Assists 3 7 Bookings 5 5 Hamza Igamane vs Cyriel Dessers

“I just think that Igamane holds up the ball well and with his goalscoring touch, his predatory instinct I think he is the best bet for Bilbao on Thursday.”

With the last gasp 2-2 draw against Aberdeen, Rangers just delayed the eventuality of Celtic being handed the Scottish Premiership title.

The Europa League has been Rangers’ only realistic trophy hope for several weeks and the second leg against Athletic Bilbao has taken on huge importance.

It also serves as a continuation of Barry Ferguson’s audition to be handed the job of Gers manager on a permanent basis in the summer.