Liverpool and Manchester City ‘have asked for info’ on a South American player dubbed the ‘new Dembele’ due to his technical talent.

With the summer transfer window quickly approaching, clubs are looking at how they can strengthen and get ahead of their rivals to land key targets.

They also want to make sure they are ahead of the curve when it comes to snapping up talents and South America provides rich pickings.

Liverpool and Manchester City are admirers of Colombia winger Johan Martinez and have ‘asked for info’, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Martinez, 15, is seen as ‘the new Dembele’ due to his technical abilities and clubs are flocking to put themselves in a position to sign him.

In addition to Liverpool and Manchester City, Brighton, Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg and Parma are also keen.

Martinez is on the books at Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle and is expected to sign his first professional contract with them.

Result Competition Manchester City 0-2 Liverpool Premier League Liverpool 2-0 Manchester City Premier League Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City Premier League Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool Premier League Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool Premier League Liverpool-Manchester City last five meetings

The winger is also tipped to be called up by Ecuador’s Under-17s when they are next in action.

Independiente del Valle currently sit on top of the Ecuadorian top flight and the prospect of further developing with them looks appealing for Martinez.

Top European clubs though are firmly on his tail and the Ecuadorian side look in line for a substantial fee when they do decide to cash in on him.