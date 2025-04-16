James Fearn/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones believes that academy starlet Ibrahim Fullah is just a part of the conveyor belt of talents the Addicks have coming through their academy.

The League One outfit announced on Tuesday that they had managed to tie the youngster down with a new long-term contract.

Jones, who had already given a glowing review of the player following the announcement of the news of Fullah’s contract renewal, insists that the 18-year-old is just one of the many talents the League One club’s academy has to offer.

Heaping further praise on the youth set-up, the Charlton manager insisted that it is a conveyor belt of talent and has to continue producing even more starlets like Fullah, who know what is expected of them.

“Like I said when we announced it, that he is just part of a conveyor belt of talents that the academy produced”, Jones said at a press conference (1:53).

“We have a wonderful academy, we embrace that academy as you have seen throughout my tenure here but even before me.”

Jones also made a special mention of yet another academy graduate, Micah Mbick, who was handed his League One debut against Cambridge United at the weekend.

The Addicks boss stressed that the club want players who have Charlton DNA.

Result Competition Charlton U21 3-2 Birmingham U21 PDL2 QPR U21 2-2 Charlton U21 PDL2 Fleetwood U21 0-4 Charlton U21 PDL2 Charlton Athletic U21s last three results

“But during my tenure here we have got six or seven that are playing in our first-team you know, Micah Mbick coming into the fold last weekend.

“It is really important that we keep producing these players because we want to be self-funded, we want people with the DNA of Charlton Athletic.

“They come from the area, they understand from an early age what is expected and now that we have that sort of real continuity throughout all the age groups in terms of how we play.

“By the time they get onto my radar, they are ready-made and that’s what Ibrahim is.”

With Charlton scrapping to try to win promotion to the Championship, there is limited scope for Jones to experiment with young players this season.

And commanding game time could become even harder for them if Charlton make it up to the second tier.