Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is of the view that when the time demands everyone to stick together, there is no better place to be in the country than Elland Road.

The Yorkshire giants have been excellent this season at home, securing 52 points from 21 games and suffering only one defeat in the Championship.

At the weekend, once again, Leeds came out victorious in their affair against Preston North End in front of their home crowd to take a five-point lead over third placed Sheffield United.

Farke stated that he and his players felt a magical atmosphere at Elland Road on Saturday against Preston, where the Leeds squad sensed a form of unity with the crowd.

The Whites boss claimed that when things go down to the wire and it is time for the supporters to stick together with the team to help them achieve something special, there is no place better than Elland Road in the entire country.

“I got the feeling even on Sunday everyone was only focused on Oxford, but of course on the game day and especially minutes after the game [against Preston North End], they sensed a pretty, pretty special period and it was one of those another magic days at Elland Road when you can sense a special atmosphere when we have such a unity”, Farke said at press conference (20:12).

“When it comes down to the wire, it is more or less like, ‘okay we have to stick together because we can achieve something special.’

Team Points Leeds United 88 Burnley 88 Sheffield United 83 Sunderland 76 Bristol City 64 Championship table after 42 games

“This place can be like no other place, not just this league but even this country.

“It was a really special atmosphere. Hopefully we can also create the same on Monday.”

On Good Friday, Leeds will face Oxford United away from home and they will be hoping to secure three points against Gary Rowett’s side to take them one step closer to automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke and his boys will return to Elland Road on Easter Monday to take on relegation-struggling Stoke City with the expectation to find a similar atmosphere to that which they experienced during the Preston game.