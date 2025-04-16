Warren Little/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that Nottingham Forest loanee Tyler Bindon has been Reading’s star man this season and has got a bright future ahead of him, if not in the Premier League, then definitely in the Championship.

Amidst the off-field uncertainty that prevails around Reading at the current point in time, there has been some positivity on-field due the performances of the Royals players.

They have taken the team into the top six in League One and could be in the running for promotion come the end of the regular campaign.

Bindon is one of those players to have made significant contributions, leaving Clarke extremely impressed.

Though playing for his parent club, Nottingham Forest, might not be an immediate possibility, the former EFL star feels that he has got a future ahead of him and can make an impact, at least in the Championship.

“Tyler Bindon is probably the star man. He is only 20, I think he has got a future”, Clarke said on What The EFL (28:12).

“He has got a couple of players ahead of him in the pecking order at Forest that might take some shifting.

Level Years United States U19 2023 New Zealand U23 2024 New Zealand 2023 Tyler Bindon’s international record

“But even if he doesn’t make it there I think he makes it as a Championship player, Tyler Bindon for sure.”

The Reading academy graduate caught the eye of Nottingham Forest’s scouts, who signed him in the winter transfer window and sent him back immediately to finish the season with the Royals.

Bindon will want to finish the campaign strongly and help Reading to win promotion to the Championship, something which could give the Royals a shot at keeping him on a fresh loan spell.

Reading are due to play host to Lincoln City on Good Friday before locking horns with Mansfield on Easter Monday.