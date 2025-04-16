Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Ex-Premier League star Craig Burley thinks that Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund’s fights in the second leg of their Champions League ties should ring a warning bell for Arsenal before their game against Real Madrid tonight.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal managed to take the lead in the tie against Real Madrid last week by defeating them 3-0 at Emirates Stadium and they are set to face Carlo Ancelotti’s side at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight.

On Tuesday, in the second leg, Arsenal’s fellow Premier League outfit Aston Villa started the game carrying a 3-1 deficit from the first leg against Paris Saint-Germain and came close to securing qualification to the next round by securing a 3-2 win.

Dortmund also gave Barcelona, who were leading the tie with a 4-0 aggregate, chills on Tuesday as they defeated the La Liga giants 3-1 at home and Burley thinks that both Tuesday night games should serve as a warning for Arsenal to not get complacent going into the Real Madrid game tonight.

Burley believes that the Spanish giants will be boosted by Aston Villa and Dortmund’s efforts, which saw them almost getting their desired results despite the odds not being in their favour on Tuesday night.

He thinks that the spirited displays from Aston Villa and Dortmund will make Real Madrid believe that a comeback might be on the cards for them with confidence to turn the tides of the tie in their favour.

When talking about Arsenal’s game against Real Madrid, Burley said on ESPN FC (7:20): “What I am going to say, though, is that those two games tonight are a warning for Arsenal tomorrow and maybe a little shot in the arm for Real Madrid.

Date Game Result 08/04/2025 Arsenal vs Real Madrid 3-0 08/03/2006 Arsenal vs Real Mardrid 0-0 21/02/2006 Real Madrid vs Arsenal 0-1 Last three Arsenal-Real Madrid meetings

“[They are] thinking, ‘maybe we can come back; look at these games tonight; look at Aston Villa; look at Borussia Dortmund.’”

Real Madrid have a good history of winning ties when the odds are against them and Carlo Ancelotti’s men will look to do the same tonight.

Arteta’s Arsenal team are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions going into the game and they have lost only one away game out of their last 15.