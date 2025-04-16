Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that Tony Mowbray is yet to establish a distinct playing style at West Brom, but is in the process of doing that, drawing teams out teams and then hurting them on the break.

Since taking over from Carlos Corberan in January, the veteran manager has managed West Brom in 15 games, winning five and losing six of them.

Criticism aimed towards Mowbray has pointed to the fact that the 61-year-old is yet to give his team a set style of play.

Clarke believes that though it indeed has been the case so far, Mowbray is now getting into his groove and preferring a playing style that allows teams to attack West Brom and then they can hit them on the counter attack.

Admitting the fact that West Brom’s football under Mowbray has not been good enough, Clarke said on What The EFL (12:01): “It has not been good enough.

“Tony Mowbray is a popular guy – everyone loves him, but he hasn’t really settled on a style or his preferred team.

“Maybe there are signs of that now he is getting them [going], he is trying lots of different formations, two up front – he has tried different configurations.

Opponents Date Coventry City (A) 18/04 Derby County (H) 21/04 Cardiff City (A) 26/04 Luton Town (H) 03/05 West Brom’s remaining four games

“But he seems to have now switched things around, less possession, less attacking, more drawing teams on before then going on to hurt them, hurting them on the break.

“And it kind of makes sense with [Tom] Fellows and Mikey Johnston – the wide guys.

“So yes, make more of a counter-attacking style.”

Clarke thinks that approach should make sense on Good Friday at Coventry City, though there will have to be a change on Easter Monday when they host Derby County.

“That will probably come in handy at Coventry in the sort of big derbyish game.

“And then at home to Derby, they will have a lot more of the ball, they will have to find a way to win that game in a different style.

“They just need a big Easter don’t they?

“They need at least four points from those two games.”

West Brom will be looking to have closed the three-point gap between themselves and the playoff spots by the end of the Easter games.