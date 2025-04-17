Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Arsenal putting Real Madrid out of the Champions League on Wednesday night could start a chain reaction of events which would see Manchester City miss out on one of their top summer transfer targets, it has been claimed.

Real Madrid were unable to pull off a comeback in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie and exited the competition.

Arsenal won 2-1 on the night, thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, and progressed 5-1 on aggregate, with Real Madrid hammered.

There has been fresh pressure on Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, with Los Blancos also trailing Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

Former international striker Jan Aage Fjortoft believes that the result against Arsenal could lead to a number of things happening.

And that may well mean Manchester City would miss out on top target Florian Wirtz in the summer transfer window.

Fjortoft took to X and wrote: “The Real Madrid loss last night could start a process now:

Competition Won with Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen German Cup Bayer Leverkusen German Super Cup Bayer Leverkusen Xabi Alonso’s managerial successes so far

“1. Ancelotti not at Real Madrid next season. 2. [Xabi] Alonso new coach. 3. Leverkusen needs a new coach. 4. Wirtz decides to follow Alonso to Real Madrid. 5. Bayern and City miss out on their number one target, Wirtz.”

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso was courted last summer by Liverpool, as they looked for a replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

The Spaniard turned down his former club and stayed put at the BayArena.

He may though be unable to resist the lure of another one of his former clubs in the shape of Real Madrid and could succeed Ancelotti.

Alonso may then wish to raid Leverkusen to strengthen the Real Madrid squad and the Spaniards would be likely to back their new boss.